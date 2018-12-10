Church makes donation to wildlife group

A North Tyneside church has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a wildlife group.

St Andrew’s Church, in Benton, donated £225 to Northumberland Wildlife Trust following a fundraising coffee morning.

The Methodist & United Reformed Church, led by Rev Gavin Hume, chose the Trust as stallholders were looking to support a local environmental charity.

Mike Pratt, the trust’s chief executive, said: “I am delighted with the support we have received from the St Andrew’s parishioners and am heartened by their support for the environment and their plans to make the church a green place to worship.

“They are a great example of the Trust’s philosophy that if we all do a little bit for wildlife in our daily lives, it stands a better chance of survival.”

“Needless to say the money raised will be put to very good use as we work tirelessly to protect the wildlife in the region.”