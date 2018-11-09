Clean up campaign in annual return

An annual campaign to help keep North Tyneside spick and span is under way.

North Tyneside Council’s Autumn Campaign, now in its 11th year, runs until December 8, and aims to make the area an even cleaner and safer place to live, work and visit.

Extra sweeping vehicles have been introduced to reduce the amount of fallen leaves and litter.

And schools, community groups, businesses and residents are being encouraged to organise clean-up events to support the initiative.

The council will also continue with its enforcement work, taking a strict approach to anyone caught littering or not picking up after their dog.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We work extremely hard to maintain the high environmental standards found across North Tyneside and campaigns like this one help us to do so.

“Last year the Autumn Campaign saw tonnes of leaves and litter removed from the borough’s streets, which was recycled wherever possible, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the brilliant support we received from the public.”

The campaign is once again being supported by officials at Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Neighbourhood Beat Manager for Whitley Bay, PC Paul McKenzie, said: “We are committed to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and this is an excellent example of partners working together to help protect those most vulnerable in our communities.

“The crime and anti-social behaviour of a minority can cause misery for many of our residents, and we will continue to carry out patrols in affected areas to offer a visible deterrent.

“Our local residents should not have to put up with the crime and anti-social behaviour of a few individuals, and I would urge members of the public who are concerned about anti-social behaviour in their area to speak to a nearby officer or contact police.

“By working together with partners and local residents, we can effectively tackle these issues.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service area manager community safety Lynsey McVay said: “People who start fires themselves are not only putting themselves at risk, but as we only have finite resources, our service could be seriously challenged if we have to respond to deliberate fires at the same time as a life-saving incident.”

To arrange a clean-up event in your area, call 0345 200 0103 or email loveyourstreet@northtyneside.gov.uk

The council will provide litter picks and take away any rubbish collected.