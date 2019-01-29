Club nets new gear from Tynemouth business

Young footballers are celebrating after scoring new gear thanks to a Tynemouth business.

Lola Jeans has provided rain jackets for West Allotment’s Under 10 girls’ team.

The girls, who play in the Pinpoint Junior League, were delighted with the jackets.

David Dodds, coach and club secretary, said: “It’s great to see a local business like Lola Jeans offering to buy the girls kit, which will help them be more comfortable during the coming months.”

The club offers girls a route from junior football into women’s football.