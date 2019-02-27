Coffee company on award shortlist

The efforts of coffee roaster Alex Forsyth and his partner, Kate Hudson, have been recognised at a regional level.

Despite trading for just over a year, North Tyneside-based Baristocracy Coffee has a growing list of customers – including cafés, shops and delis – stretching from Durham to Northumberland.

And the company is on the Newcomer of the Year shortlist for the Northumberland and Tyneside heat of this year’s North East Business Awards.

Alex, 36, was born in Sydney, Australia, into a family whose own coffee and tea company formed the backdrop to his growing up and spurred on his interest in producing excellent coffee.

Though trained as a mining engineer, Alex worked with his family as a roaster and blender and has travelled widely as a World Barista Championship judge.

Kate, 36, met Alex in 2008 and the couple have been together ever since. They have two children – Cooper, four, who was born in Sydney and Tessa, 14 months) who was born in England.

The couple moved to England in 2017 to set up their own coffee enterprise in 2017 and with the help and support of The Business Factory in North Shields and attracting a business loan, they set-up their roastery on the West Chirton North Industrial Estate.

Kate, who manages the business and administrative side, said: “It’s a real science and Alex has the expertise not only to achieve that, but to pass on his knowledge.”

The roastery is open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays.