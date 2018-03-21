Collaboration established between Hadrian’s Wall and the Great Wall of China

A unique collaboration between two great walls has been established.

Officials behind Hadrian’s Wall and the Great Wall of China have come together for a special seminar.

Held this week, the seminar looks at the conservation and management of the two UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Experts from Hadrian’s Wall and the Frontiers of the Roman Empire World Heritage sites shared knowledge with their Great Wall counterparts.

Topics covered included how to protect and conserve a World Heritage Site and how to attract and cater for visitors.

Carol Pyrah, assistant director of planning at Historic England, said: “This seminar is the first step in developing a closer relationship between the teams working at Hadrian’s Wall and the Great Wall of China.

“We will be sharing ground-breaking research and conservation approaches from both sides of the globe.

“Historic England looks forward to collaborating with the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage on this and other projects, in the years to come.”

Humphrey Welfare, chair of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site Partnership Board, said: “The scales of the two walls are very different – the most popular site on the Great Wall has eight million visitors a year – but the issues we face in the conservation of the remains and in the management of visitors are much the same. We can learn a lot from each other.”

“The developing Wall to Wall partnership offers real opportunities for organisations and sites along Hadrian’s Wall to create a lasting relationship with China.”