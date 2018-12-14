College is hosting Christmas activities

A college is holding a host of Christmas-themed events for the community.

Visitors to TyneMet College in Wallsend can enjoy dishes prepared by catering students, as well as flower designing sessions.

Contemporary Christmas arranging is from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, with traditional Christmas arrangements from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 19.

A noon to 2pm lunch menu will be served until Friday, and also on Tuesday, December 18, and Wednesday, December 19.

A 6pm to 8pm menu will be served on Thursdays to December 20.

Booking and a £5 deposit is required and can be done by calling 0191 229 5237.

Audrey Kingham, principal of TyneMet, said: “This college is very much part of the community.”

More information about Christmas activities and the college’s year-round learning programmes is available by visiting www.tynemet.ac.uk or calling 0191 229 5000.