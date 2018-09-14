Comedian thanks ferry crew after run

Geordie comedian Ross Noble has thanked ferry crew for the quick journey home from the Great North Run.

The stand-up comic and TV star, from Cramlington, hopped on the Shields Ferry after completing the run.

Noble took to Twitter to thank the ferry crew for getting him over to North Shields as he had to dash to a gig up in Glasgow after the Great North Run.

He tweeted: “And thanks to the lads on the ferry who helped me get to my show tonight super quick. And let me ride on the bridge. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Ferry Skipper Mark Elsy, 38, of South Shields, was on duty on Sunday when Noble made his journey.

He said: “He’s a really friendly guy. It was a pleasure to welcome him on board. He came up to the wheelhouse to say hello.

“He even told us a couple of jokes. It was really funny. He was in a hurry to get up to Glasgow for a gig that night.

“One of the other crew members has an interest in motorbikes so he chatted with Ross about that. He also seemed genuinely interested in how the Tyne ferries actually work.”

Mark added: “We checked later on and it turns out that he made it on time to his gig in Glasgow and it was a nice touch for him to mention us in his tweet.”