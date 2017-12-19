Comedy capers from Cirque Du Hilarious

You're having a laugh ! Well, you certainly will when comedy duo Clive Webb and Danny Adams come to Tynemouth.

The father and son pairing – currently starring in Peter Pan at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal – are bringing their Cirque Du Hilarious to Beaconsfield for a three-week stint in August.

Comedy stars Clive Webb and Danny Adams are bringing Cirque Du Hilarious to Tynemouth. Picture by Jane Coltman

The show – which has been a hit in theatres and other venues around the country – will feature two hours of various entertainers and acts, with the pair delighted to bring it back to a North East audience.

Danny said: “With it being the summer, we wanted to do a seaside resort and Tynemouth seemed to be the best place in the North East for what we are looking to do.

“We’ve got a big fan base around here as well so that is an added bonus. It’s going to be fantastic. It’s a two-hour show with all our crazy routines.

“We’ve been to Newcastle a few times, were on the Town Moor six years ago. It’s a short season but everyone has been asking when we are bringing it back to the North East.”

Clive added: “There are some things we can’t do in the theatre, like the high wire acts, so we’re keen to showcase these in the big top.”

The show is a mix of comedy sketches, slapstick comedy, dancers, music, high wire acts and more.

The Magical Mischief show will be on from August 14 to September 2. There will be two shows a day – apart from Mondays – at 2.30pm and 7pm, and 1pm and 5pm on Sundays.

And the pair are keen to sell out the 400-seat big top for each show.

Clive said: “The audience will be right on top of us, they will be up close and personal.”

They are also hoping the show could become a regular fixture on the calendar.

Danny said: “There is a big market for us up here. We’d love to come up here, the Geordies love us and love the silly stuff and crazy humour we do.”

For more information, visit www.circqueduhilarious.co.uk For tickets visit www.ticketweb.uk/events/org/224223