Comedy writers in final showcase

Six amateur comedy sketch writers will battle it out for a top regional award.

The team behind Sunday for Sammy are holding the final of the Sketch for Sammy Award, with the winner receiving the coveted Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais Comedy Award 2018.

The final will take place on Sunday at 3pm, at The Exchange in North Shields, in front of a capacity audience, hosted by Billy Mitchell.

The six short-listed sketches will be performed by a company of professional actors from the Laffalang Gang and in addition to the finalists’ work, there will be stand-up comedy, music, and viewings of previous winning sketches on video.

A panel of celebrity judges including actress and comedy script writer Kim Tserkezie, comedy writer Elliott Kerrigan and Chairman of the Sunday for Sammy Trust, Tim Healy, will choose the winning sketch.

Tickets for the final are free and can be obtained by contacting julie@tyneidols.com

Ian La Frenais said: “Dick Clement and I have been involved with Sunday for Sammy for 20 years.

“The charity has given invaluable support to young performers in the North East of England and we’re very happy to endorse the Sketch for Sammy competition for new comedy writers.”

Ray Laidlaw, producer of the Sunday for Sammy shows, said: “We’re very honoured that this year, Ian La Frenais and Dick Clement have put their names to this award. Having them on board is inspiring for the new writers.”

Sunday for Sammy Trustee Jason Cook said, “This is an amazing opportunity for any budding writers get their work seen and potentially performed by the best in the business. Chances like this don’t come along very often so if you’re thinking of becoming a writer you’d be daft to miss out on this.”

Chairman of the Trustees, Tim Healy said: “All good comedy starts with the script. The Sketch for Sammy competition gives aspiring North East comedy writers the opportunity to see their work performed by professional actors and a chance to win the Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais Comedy Award.”