Community set for the return of fair

A popular fair for all the family is returning to Whitley Bay next week.

The Whitley Lodge Community Spirit Summer Fair will feature a range of children’s activities, music and food at the shopping centre parade.

Organised by members of the Whitley Lodge Community Spirit (WLCS), it will take place on Sunday, June 3, from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be face painting, a bouncy castle and inflatable slide, Test your Strength, Coconut Shy and Splat the Rat, and superhero characters from Hopscotch Entertainment, plus music from the Ritchie Bee Band and dancers from MADD Dance Studios, with a selection of craft stalls, The Garden Shop Florist and the WLCS cake stall, tombolas and the Territorial Army.

Food will be provided by Willow Tree Café and Pantrini’s, the new adjacent bakery, as well as Scream for Pizza, Papa Ganoush, Tynemouth Coffee Co., La Petite Creperie, Di Meo’s Ices, and The Pimms Van.

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation committed to working and raising funds for the local Whitley Lodge community, including planning and running the summer and Christmas activities and supporting local charitable initiatives.

John Evans, WLCS event manager and owner of The Treehouse soft play, said: “The local community has continually supported the Summer Fair and we hope this year is no exception. It is intended for all the family to enjoy on a sunny afternoon and is a fabulous example of a wonderful community effort.”

For more information about the Whitley Lodge Community Spirit Summer Fair visit www.facebook.com/whitleylodgecs