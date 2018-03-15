Complete revamp for learning space

A North Tyneside museum has had a revamp thanks to a generous donation.

Segedunum Roman Fort in Wallsend has redecorated the museum’s community learning space used by school, community and adult learning groups.

The new and improved rooms have been completely overhauled, with the space now featuring a stratigraphic wall, a Hadrian’s Wall mural and exhibition panels recycled from the Hadrian’s Cavalry exhibition.

A donation from One-Stop Carriers for Causes at Groundwork UK has funded the enhancement work.

Museum manager Geoff Woodward said: “Thanks to One-Stop Carriers for Causes we’ve been able to redecorate and greatly enhance the learning space. The new improved rooms will enable us to keep providing an area for the community in all its guises to use. It’s in constant use.”

Between 2016 and 2017, more than 9,100 children took part in educational activities with the learning team at the museum, and more than 2,000 people used the room for community and outreach sessions.

The rooms are used for a variety of activities, ranging from workshops to birthday parties.

A vast range of curriculum areas are covered by the learning team at the museum, which can be found at segedunumromanfort.org.uk/learning

For more information about the events and exhibitions on offer at Segedunum Roman Fort, visit www.segedunumromanandfort.org.uk