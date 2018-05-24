Complex to hold open day to celebrate £1.2m refurbishment

A retirement complex will be showing off its £1.2m refurbishment.

Myles Court, Housing and Care 21’s retirement scheme in John Street, Dudley, is holding an open day tomorrow, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be entertainment and refreshments, as well as the chance to look around the 87-apartment facility.

All apartments have had a new kitchen and bathroom fitted, while a new fire alarm, emergency lighting and a digital warden call system have been added. Communal areas have also been refurbished.

Helen Judge, manager, said: “Myles Court has always been a wonderful place to live and has become a real social hub for the age group that we serve.

“However, there is now an enhanced sense of pride when we are providing this service. We are extremely proud of the court and its facilities.”

For further information about the event, contact Helen on 03701 924933.