Connie’s year of fun comes to end

A Cullercoats girl is about to hand over the reins as head of fun at intu Metrocentre.

Over the past 12 monhs, seven-year-old Connie Barber has enjoyed a fun-packed year at the shopping centre.

She is now encouraging others to follow in her footsteps and apply for the role.

Connie Barber said: “Being a head of fun was brilliant – we had loads of fun and so will you! If you want to be head of fun this year, visit the intu Metrocentre website – good luck!”

With compulsory playtime, a huge dressing-up box and some mischievous Metrognomes for company, this really is a job vacancy like no other; sadly not for grown-ups, only children between the ages of five and nine can apply.

Connie and fellow head of fun Ben Osborne, from Whickham, have enjoyed a fun-packed year at the shopping centre, where responsibilities included opening Santa’s Grotto, switching on the Christmas lights, taking to the catwalk for a fashion show, performing at Saltwell Park Fireworks, meeting the Mayor of Gateshead and sampling the children’s menus at intu Metrocentre’s dining quarter.

The heads of fun play an important role leading intu Metrocentre’s Kids’ Club, ensuring that the centre continues to be child friendly and provides a host of free fun events and activities for children in the region. The lucky candidates get to experience money can’t buy fun with the retailers.

For an application form visit www.intu.co.uk/metrocentre