Constant support despite tragic loss

A Wallsend man who supported his wife during a traumatic pregnancy has been shortlisted for a national accolade.

The Tommy’s Awards, hosted by baby charity Tommy’s, were established to recognise people’s efforts in relation to families who have been touched by pregnancy complications, or the loss of a baby.

Fabian Scott, 45, is among the finalists for the Johnson and Johnson Doting Dad Award – in honour of a dad who has gone above and beyond in these circumstances.

He was nominated by his wife Stacey, who went through a very difficult pregnancy. At 18 weeks and three days, her waters broke.

Her husband rushed her to hospital, where she was monitored for two days.

Despite suggestions to terminate the pregnancy, Stacey and Fabian decided to continue as they felt their baby still had a chance.

At 24 weeks, while in hospital for steroids to help the baby, Fabian was told the sad news that his grandmother had passed away at the age of 101.

Stacey, 28, said: “I told him to go and see his family, yet he refused as he wouldn’t leave my side.

“At 26 weeks I began to bleed. I was kept in hospital for three nights, and was discharged one hour before his grandma’s funeral. I was happy that I could stand by my husband’s side for a change at this sad time.

“At 28+3 weeks, I began to get pain and reduced movement. My husband dropped everything and rushed me to hospital to where I had to have an emergency C-section to deliver our little girl.

“Unfortunately, her lungs had not developed properly and we only got a precious eight hours with her until she took her last breath in her daddy’s arms.

“Without my husband there by my side, I really don’t think I could have got through the pregnancy, birth and sadness. I still find it hard to go places knowing I don’t have my little girl, but he is there to hold my hand.”

“Even though our daughter in not here in person, he is still a very doting dad and always will be,” she added.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 16.