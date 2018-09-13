Consultation due to end on licensing statement for North Tyneside

North Tyneside Council's headquarters at The Quadrant.
North Tyneside Council's headquarters at The Quadrant.

Residents are being urged to have their say on how North Tyneside Council deals with licensing matters.

The Licensing Act 2003 states that all local authorities must produce a Licensing Policy Statement that sets how they will handle such applications.

Consultation is under way on a revised Statement of Licensing Policy, ending on Sunday.

The draft Statement of Licensing Policy is available at https://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/node/21261

Comments can be provided via email to liquor.licensing@northtyneside.gov.uk

Alternatively, write to Licensing, Block C, Killingworth Site, Harvey Combe, Killingworth, NE12 6UB.