Council catering team is batter than the rest

The catering team at North Tyneside Council has scooped a national award for serving healthier fish and chips to school children.

The council scooped the Fish & Chip Friday – The School Meal Education Award during a prestigious awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London yesterday.

It took the crown as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

To secure the top spot, the council was assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, focusing strongly on the quality of produce sourced, preparation and cooking practices, along with its work to educate children about the health benefits of fish and chips.

Coun Ian Grayson, cabinet member for children, young people and learning at North Tyneside Council, said: “It is brilliant that our catering team have won this award and gained national recognition for the great meals that they provide our young people.

“Our team works extremely hard to create new and exciting dishes for our school children, while also making sure that they’re nutritious and of a high quality, so this award is well deserved.

“I’d like to thank our kitchen assistants, chefs, managers and office team for all of their hard work, they should be very proud of themselves.”

Marcus Coleman, chief cxecutive at Seafish, said: “The sound of the lunchtime bell ringing was a highlight for many us, and as we made our way to the canteen there was always one dish we hoped to see on the menu; fish and chips, especially on a Friday.

“It’s encouraging to see that it’s still such a favourable option in today’s schools, and that operators like North Tyneside Council are striving to not only provide nutritious, tasty dishes, but also inform children of the healthy ingredients that are included in their meals.

“I’d like to congratulate North Tyneside Council for their hard work to make our children’s dishes as healthy as they can be and wish them every success in the future.”

Peter Hill, chief executive of award sponsor Middleton Food Products, said: “At Middleton’s we believe wholeheartedly in fish and chips being part of a balanced controlled diet so are delighted to sponsor this award category.

“North Tyneside Council has recognised that serving healthier fish and chips ensures that the nation’s favourite dish can be included as an integral part of their school meals offering.”