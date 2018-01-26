Council hopes to scoop first ‘plaice’

Year 5 pupils at King Edwards Primary School took part in a workshop to celebrate North Tyneside Council being shortlisted for a national award.

The local authority is a finalist for Fish & Chip Friday – The School Meal Education Award at the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards, which recognise the work of council catering teams in serving healthy and nutritious fish dishes from sustainable sources.

As a reward for being shortlisted, the North Shields school was offered a workshop with judge and chef Ben Bartlett. Pupils also gave Ben a hand making smoked mackerel ice-cream cones, and he handed out recipe books to each child.

Coun Ian Grayson said: “Our catering team works really hard to create new and exciting dishes for school children, while also making sure they’re nutritious, healthy and of a high quality, and we’re delighted this has been recognised.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to hearing how we get on at the awards ceremony.

“I’d like to thank Ben Bartlett for visiting King Edwards Primary School, the children had a great morning with him.”

North Tyneside Council has been shortlisted because of food it provides to children to contribute to a healthy diet. Borough schools offer at least two portions of fish a week, particularly oily fish high in omega-3, and the council’s catering department sources the fish from sustainable sources. The fish used in school meals is Marine Stewardship Council certified or managed as sustainable stock.

The winner of the Fish & Chip Friday – The School Meal Education Award, which is organised by Seafish, will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on January 25.

