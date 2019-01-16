Council improving 20 miles of roads

Nearly 20 miles of roads and more than 150 footpaths will be repaired or improved by this spring.

North Tyneside Council is carrying out the improvements to roads and footpaths as part of its Highway and Asset Management Plan (HAMP) 2017-32.

And it is on track to complete an ambitious programme that will ensure the highways network remains safe and efficient.

Priority has been given to improving footpaths in town centres and areas of high footfall in places such as Annitsford, Longbenton, Weetslade, Battle Hill, Killingworth and Howdon.

Since April 2018, 14 roads have been resurfaced with micro-asphalt and a further 50 structural resurfacing schemes, which include the full renewal of the road surface, will be completed by March.

Further maintenance and improvements will be made to bridges across the highway network.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I am pleased to see so much progress with our HAMP since it was adopted in September 2017.

“Residents tell us that roads and pavements are one of their biggest priorities and we have made sure that our highways management plan responds to that.

“Significant construction projects have been delivered alongside day-to-day maintenance works and there is more to come to ensure North Tyneside remains a great place to live, work and visit.”

The Highway Asset Management Plan (HAMP) 2017-2032 sets outs the council’s approach to maintaining its highways and infrastructure in the most effective way.

It was developed by North Tyneside Council in partnership with Capita, which delivers engineering services for the local authority.

The council’s Transport Strategy 2017-2032 sets out the overall vision for transport in North Tyneside. It contains a commitment to have an HAMP in order to ensure a well-managed highway network.

In support of this, the HAMP 2017-2032 enables the council to manage its highway infrastructure through long-term planning, ensuring that standards are defined and achievable for available budget.