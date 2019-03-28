Council makes two-year-old’s day with trip to see bin wagon

A youngster who chases a bin wagon around his estate with his mum has been given a special treat.

Two-year-old Axl can be seen every Friday waiting for the bin wagon outside his home in Battle Hill, waving at the drivers and giving high-fives to the crews.

After his mum Sarah got in touch with North Tyneside Council via its Facebook page to say how much he enjoyed watching the bin wagons on their rounds, the local authority invited them to the depot in Norham Road.

As part of his visit, the youngster was introduced to the team, who showed him all the controls in the bin wagon, and he went for a drive alongside the operatives.

The team also got Axl a special present – his own high-vis jacket and a toy bin wagon.

Sarah said: “I had a very happy son on International Happiness Day thanks to North Tyneside Council inviting us down to see the bin truck because Axl is their number one fan.

“Getting to meet the team and go for a drive in one of the bin wagons was such a great experience for him and one I’m sure he’ll remember for a long time.

“We had such a fantastic day and the whole team was so welcoming to me and Axl, and not to mention he loves his new toy wagon – he hasn’t put it down since he got it.”

One of the drivers, Darren Henderson, said: “We heard that Axl had his mum chasing after bin wagons through her message on Facebook, so we really wanted to bring him in to see the wagons and show him the ropes.”