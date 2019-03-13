Council nets £500,000 for new sports pitch

A state-of-the-art sports pitch will be installed in Killingworth after North Tyneside Council netted £500,000 in funding.

The grant from the Football Foundation will enable a new third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch to be installed at Amberley playing fields.

The local authority worked with the Football Foundation and the Northumberland FA to secure the grant towards the project, which will cost £750,000 in total.

Killingworth Young People’s Club (KYPC) helped to develop the bid and will manage the new pitch on behalf of the community.

The council’s cabinet agreed to accept the grant and pledged the additional funds needed to make the scheme a reality, with construction to start in the summer.

Coun Sarah Day, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “I welcome this funding with open arms, and I’m delighted that we will be able to provide such a great facility for the community as part of an overall investment totalling £750,000.

“As well as being a great example of partnership working between the council and the club, the pitch will be a fantastic asset for the community in Killingworth, creating a modern venue that will host a range of sports and leisure activities, as well as opportunities for local people to maintain a fit and active lifestyle.

“The provision of the pitch is also one of our main priorities for the regeneration of Killingworth, bringing physical improvements and improving people’s access to opportunities in sport.”

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “Since 2000, the Football Foundation has awarded 188 grants worth £12.4m across Northumberland County FA towards grassroots sports projects worth £11.8m and it is great to hear that North Tyneside Council will be the latest beneficiary.

“Funding from the Football Foundation supports the development of brand-new facilities for local communities. Made possible by investment from the Premier League, The FA and the Government, via Sport England, the Foundation is supporting the grassroots game by improving access to high-quality football facilities across the country.”