Council officials praise flood protection work

Council workmen clear gullies and drains in North Tyneside during heavy rainfall.

Despite persistent and heavy rain over the last week, the borough has avoided any serious issues.

Downpours across the north east caused problems for some local authorities and residents, with roads becoming impassable and fears over flooded properties.

But those in North Tyneside avoided the worst issues as flood alleviation schemes did their job.

Highways teams at North Tyneside Council also responded to clear roads, drains and gullies to keep the borough moving.

In preparation, culverts and known flooding hotspots were checked a week earlier, and additional teams were working during the bad weather to clear gullies and prevent flooding.

Since the infamous ‘Thunder Thursday’ in 2012, North Tyneside Council has invested £4.5m in 40 flood alleviation schemes to protect homes and businesses.

One of these was the recently-completed Murton Gap flood alleviation project, which is designed to manage the uncontrolled flow of surface water from the fields around Shiremoor, Monkseaton and Wellfield.

The £2m scheme involved the creation of three large dry storage basins, together with improved drainage ditches, on fields to the south of the Metro line and the west of Fairfield Green.

The basins connect to a new culvert, which had to be laid under the Metro lines.

The capacity of a naturally-occurring flood plain was also increased to around 7,000 cubic metres to provide better protection to Wellfield residents.

Coun Carole Burdis, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “We have invested heavily in a number of flood alleviation measures over the years so it’s always good to see them pay off when needed.

“These kinds of spells of heavy rain can be devastating for residents and businesses so it’s important that we prepare as well as we can to prevent it.