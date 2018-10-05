Council on the road to tackle key issues

A new CCTV van and extra environmental wardens have been introduced by North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor.

Covering all areas of the borough, the van will be used to tackle environmental offences – such as dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping – and anti-social behaviour in public places.

As well as wardens issuing on-the-spot fines, the CCTV footage will be used to help with prosecutions.

The extra wardens will work within North Tyneside Council’s community protection team and an apprentice has also been recruited to join the team.

They will operate from early in the morning until late at night, including weekends, to catch any perpetrators and be present in communities and schools to educate and advise.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “North Tyneside is a brilliant place to live, work and visit and it remains one of the safest places to live in the country.

“That being said, residents have told me that they have some concerns – particularly around littering and dog fouling issues.

“This council is one that works better for residents by responding to any issues and changing how we work for their benefit.

“I hope the new van and extra wardens offer reassurance that the council is taking these matters extremely seriously and we are doing more to tackle any hotspots.”

