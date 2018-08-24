Council seeks new contractors

Sub-contractors and suppliers from the construction industry are being given the chance to work with North Tyneside Council.

From April 1, 2019, construction, housing repairs and maintenance services will return to management of the council.

The authority is inviting sub-contractors and suppliers in construction to a second round of events at The Parks Sports Centre, North Shields.

Suppliers (Goods) can attend on Tuesday from 9am to 10am and Sub-contractors (Services) on Wednesday between 8am and 9am, 10am and 11am, and 4pm and 5pm.

Feedback from those who attended the previous events has been taken on board and this time round there will information about how to submit tenders as well as other relevant opportunities, including an overview of the timeline for issuing tenders.

Representatives from the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO), North Tyneside Council and Engie will be speaking at the events.

Voluntary organisations based in North Tyneside will also be on hand to speak to about potential social value opportunities.

Spaces may be available on the day but to guarantee a place please book in advance at www.NTCconstructionproject.eventbrite.com