CQC gives care home good rating

There have been plenty of smiles to start 2018 at a care home in Wellfield as it has received praise from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

Earsdon Grange, which offers residential and dementia care for the elderly, received a clean bill of health after achieving Good in all standards set out by the CQC.

It judges a care home’s services based on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

Inspectors commented on the friendly atmosphere at Earsdon Grange, run by Countrywide, stating in the report that ‘people and staff described the home as having a positive and welcoming atmosphere’.

Feedback given to them by residents included the following statements: ‘It is a nice and comfortable home’.

‘In my opinion, it is a smashing home’.

Nicola Bell, Earsdon Grange home manager, said: “We have all worked extremely hard to meet all the criteria set out by the CQC.

“Everyone here is committed to providing the highest quality care for our residents, so we were delighted with the findings of CQC and the feedback the inspectors received from residents and relatives.

“That being said, we are always looking for ways to continue improving and the report will help us to develop our services going forward.”

Regional director of Countrywide, Stephen Young, said: “We are very proud of the home’s care standards, whilst still keeping the homely, welcoming feel that many homes can only strive to achieve.”