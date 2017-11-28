Crafting a new business in Whitley Bay

A leathersmith has returned to his North East roots to open a workshop selling bespoke handmade leather goods.

Ian Wallace, who grew up in Whitley Bay, has hung up his laptop bag and London brogues to make hand-crafted leather goods instead.

Ian Wallace, who has opened RedBeard Leathersmiths in Whitley Bay. Picture by John Millard.

The 37-year-old, who spent time under the tutelage of a master saddler, has launched RedBeard Leathersmith.

Ian’s love of leather sees him make handmade bespoke leather items such as bags, belts, pet collars and leads, and wallets from his workshop inside The Woodsmith Store on Claremont Road in Whitley Bay.

And within weeks of opening, Ian has received orders from across the country.

RedBeard Leathersmith creates a range of handmade leather products where customers can choose their own leather, material colours, stitching and design, as well as have the products embossed with personal messages.

Ian said: “Consumers have come full circle and are once again looking for quality products that will last a lifetime.

“I create a range of handmade, unique, pieces from the finest leathers which are made to last, which won’t stretch and wear like some shop-bought leather products and will be the exact size and style that you require.”

“Creating bespoke items from scratch is part of the experience which is why I invite customers down to the workshop to get hands-on with the raw materials, touch and feel the leather and help create their own designs so that they really feel part of the finished product.”

RedBeard makes everything by hand and generally to order, but keeps a select stock of items such as dog leads and wallets available to buy off the shelf.

RedBeard is taking orders now in time for Christmas.

To find out more visit www.rbleathersmith.co.uk/