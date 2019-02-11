Crews come together for River Tyne training rescue

Emergency teams carried out a training exercise to test the response to a major incident on the Shields Ferry.

The exercise on the River Tyne gave the services a chance to practice their response to a collision between the ferry and another vessel.

The Shields Ferry crew tested out emergency incident procedures alongside partners at the Port of Tyne, HM Coastguard and the RNLI.

Shields Ferry manager Carol Timlin said: “Emergency training ensures that we are ready to deal with major incidents.

“We always say this is training for a day that we hope will never come, but we have to be prepared for the sort of challenges we would face in the event of a maritime accident on the River Tyne.

“This exercise gave us the chance to work with the lifeboat crews and other agencies to ensure that our responses are tested fully. This included rehearsing for a collision mid-river, administering first aid, and the rescue of people from the water.

“My thanks go to the RNLI, Port of Tyne and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for their support and involvement in the exercise. It was a hugely important event for all concerned.”

Mannequins were used as victims of a staged collision between the Spirit of the Tyne passenger ferry and a fishing boat.

Actors, who were students from South Shields Marine School, were also on board to play the role of passengers before they were rescued by the Tynemouth Lifeboat and Port of Tyne Pilot Boat.

The Coastguard Search and Rescue team was joined by the South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade to practice for the recovery of a casualty from the engine bay on board the ferry.