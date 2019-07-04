Appeal for information after racial abuse

Police are keen to speak to this man after a shopper was racially abused in a Wallsend store.

Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a man was racially abused in Wallsend.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday, May 26, when man entered Costcutter on Station Road, and is reported to have racially abused another man in the shop.

Enquiries to identify the man are ongoing but police have now released an image of someone they want to speak to.

He was in the shop at the time of the incident and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Steve Hakin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a vile incident of verbal abuse that is completely unacceptable.

“We are treating this as a hate crime and will be offering the victim as much support as they need.”