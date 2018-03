A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a body was found in Wallsend this morning.

Police were called to Lauderdale Avenue at about 10.40am and a man was declared dead at the scene.

It is currently being investigated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to identify the man and contact his next of kin.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information should call 101 quoting log 331 09/03/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.