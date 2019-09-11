Cars damaged after fuel is stolen

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Officers had received a report just before 3.45pm on Monday that vehicles had been damaged by having their fuel tanks drilled into and fuel stolen.

Police are carrying out a number of enquiries including CCTV gathering and are now asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Story, from Northumbria Police, said: “It is believed the vehicles were damaged at some point over the weekend and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch with officers; the smallest detail could be useful to our investigation.”