Cars damaged after fuel is stolen
Police in Wallsend are appealing for information after two vehicles were damaged near Marine House at Howdon Green industrial estate.
Officers had received a report just before 3.45pm on Monday that vehicles had been damaged by having their fuel tanks drilled into and fuel stolen.
Police are carrying out a number of enquiries including CCTV gathering and are now asking anyone with information to get in touch.
Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Story, from Northumbria Police, said: “It is believed the vehicles were damaged at some point over the weekend and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch with officers; the smallest detail could be useful to our investigation.”
Anyone with information, or who saw something suspicious in the area at the time, is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 677 02/09/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111.