Mother and son stabbed in their Wallsend home

News from Northumbria Police.

Police have launched an investigation after a report that a mother and her child were stabbed in Wallsend.

At about 2.15pm this afternoon (Wednesday) police received a report that a woman and her son had been assaulted inside an address on Portland Close.

Emergency services attended the address and found a woman and her infant son inside.

They had both suffered injuries consistent with a bladed article and have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man aged in his 20s, who is known to the victims, was arrested at the address on suspicion of attempted murder. Police are not looking for anyone else at this time.

A police cordon is in place and officers have launched an investigation into the assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been a very serious assault that will shock the local community.

“The victims of this assault are currently in hospital in a critical condition and it is still the early stages of our investigation.

“However, I want to reassure the public that this does not appear to be a random attack and that those involved are all known to each other.

“We have a suspect in custody, we are not looking for anyone else and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in Wallsend this afternoon and throughout the evening to reassure anyone who has any concerns.”