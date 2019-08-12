New campaign launched to tackle speeding motorists

Northumbria Police is taking part in a two-week campaign targeting speeding motorists.

Northumbria Police has united with forces across the UK in the two-week campaign, coordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Running until August 25, the initiative will see motor patrols officers target irresponsible and dangerous drivers found speeding.

A big part of the campaign will focus on education, with officers looking to remind drivers of the significant risks to both themselves and other road users associated with speeding.

Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police's motor patrols department, said: “We are committed to making our roads safer for all users, and this operation is another opportunity for us to identify and take action against drivers who flout the law and break the speed limit.

“Inappropriate speed accounts for almost a quarter of fatal collisions, approximately 15 per cent of collisions which result in serious injury and about 11 per cent of all injury collisions reported to police.

“Drivers or riders who travel at inappropriate speeds are more likely to crash – and the higher the speed, the greater chance they are to cause serious injury to themselves or other road users.

“The careless and dangerous actions of one motorist can have devastating effects on the lives of others. As a result, we will actively target speeding and dangerous drivers and ensure they are dealt with robustly.

“Speed limits are there to protect and save lives. It must be remembered that the limit is exactly that – a limit – and not a target. Anyone who is convicted of a speeding offence could face disqualification and a fine of up to £1,000.”

NPCC lead for Roads Policing, Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, said speeding drivers pose an "unacceptable risk" to road users.

He said: "Speed limits are one of the many factors designed to keep road users safe, they are limits not targets and should be respected and adhered to.

"Safe speeds is a key pillar of the NPCC 'Policing our roads together' strategy. I urge all those driving or riding on our roads to respect the law on speed limits.