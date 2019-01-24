Police appeal after a mobile stolen from Silverlink leads them to a haul of phones

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace three men after a mobile phone was stolen from Silverlink, North Tyneside.

The phone was traced to an address in Walker, where a haul of other devices was discovered and a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

At about 11.50am on Thursday, police received a report that an iPhone 10 Max had been stolen from a display unit at the Carphone Warehouse outlet at the retail park.

Staff reported that three men had entered the shop, based inside the Currys store, and detached the phone from the display cabinet before fleeing the scene.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to the store manager who activated the Find My iPhone app on the stolen device.

It showed the phone was at an address in Walker and, in less than an hour, officers from the Newcastle East Neighbourhood Policing Team were at the premises.

Once inside, they found the stolen iPhone - along with around 20 other phones. It is now believed that at least 10 of the seized devices are stolen.

Neighbourhood Inspector Aaron Nichol said: "This was a great bit of teamwork between staff at Carphone Warehouse and our local officers.

"It was a great bit of problem solving and our officers were able to attend the address in Walker very quickly after the report came in.

"We have since found a haul of mobile phones that we believe to be stolen and are now in the process of tracing where they have come from.

"An investigation is ongoing into the theft on Thursday and we are carrying out inquiries to trace the suspects."

The arrested man has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information about the theft on Thursday can contact police on 101 quoting log 377 17/01/19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk