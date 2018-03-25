Police prepare for lighter nights crimes

Police are taking action to tackle changing crime trends, now that the clocks have gone forward.

Lighter nights and warmer weather historically see a rise in anti-social behaviour, thefts and burglaries.

Northumbria Police is reassuring communities that officers are getting ready to tackle the changing crime patterns and continue to keep people and property safe.

Officers across the Force will be carrying out initiatives and operations to prevent these types of crimes and ensure those caught committing offences are brought before the courts.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton said: "Neighbourhood Teams across the force have launched a number of operations to ensure residents have the correct crime prevention advice and proactively target those suspected of being involved in such crimes. With the lighter nights and warmer weather, it's a timely reminder to be vigilant.

“I want to reassure the public that officers and staff are working hard to investigate crimes and proactively target criminals.”

She added: “As the nights get lighter, criminals look to take advantage of people enjoying the weather. Thieves will target open doors, windows, sheds and garages, hoping for a quick and easy steal. Our advice is to not leave valuables on show and if you’re in the back garden, make sure doors and windows are locked. Don’t become an easy target.”

Operations are planned across all three of Northumbria Police’s Area Commands. Officers will be working closely with partner organisations, local authorities and communities to help prevent crimes and address any concerns.

Residents are also urged to continue to report suspicious activity by contacting police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

For further crime prevention advice, visit Northumbria Police