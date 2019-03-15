Police release CCTV image after North Tyneside shopkeeper was racially abused

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a shop owner was racially abused.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Thursday, December 27, when a man has entered the Costcutter shop on Station Road in Wallsend.

He got into a dispute with the shop owner over the price of a can before he racially abused him and left the shop.

The staff member was left intimidated by the behaviour and contacted police to report the abuse.

It is being treated as a hate crime by police and officers have now released an image of a man they want to speak to. He was in the store at the time of the incident and so could assist police with their enquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows his identity, is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting log 899 27/12/19, or email the investigating officer at 1039@northumbria.pnn.police.uk