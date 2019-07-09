Two men issued warning after harassing dolphins in River Tyne

Two men have been issued police warnings in connection with harassing dolphins near North Shields Fish Quay.

Officers have spoken to two men, aged 54 and 41, following reports of dolphins being harassed near North Shields Fish Quay by jet skiers last week.

The pair have been given formal warnings in relation to the incident and guidance on the laws when using a jet ski.

In addition officers are now rolling out sessions for jet skiers and other water users to educate them on speed and safety when in and on the water and how to be respectful of marine life in the area.

Acting Marine Sergeant Paul Spedding, of Northumbria Police, said how all water craft users need to be responsible around animals and marine life.

He said: “Everyone has a responsibility to protect our wildlife and anyone found to be in breach of any laws will be prosecuted.

“It is illegal to harass, feed, chase and touch Marine mammals in the wild and we’re urging all water users to be vigilant and respectful.

“If dolphins do approach you then maintain a slow, steady speed and refrain from turning back towards them.

“Keep your distance and never get closer than 100m and if you’re unsure of their direction then simply stop and put the engine in neutral.

“Human interaction can have devastating effects on wildlife so we are reminding the public to enjoy from a safe and respectful distance so others can enjoy them too.”