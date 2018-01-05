Two north Tyne men charged with Byker murder; police also want to find white jacket

Two men, from Percy Main and Wallsend, are among three charged with the murder of Byker man Ashley Cochrane.

The 29-year-old, of Queen's Terrace, Jesmond, was found seriously assaulted at Catherine's House in Byker at around 1.40am on New Year's Day. He was taken to hospital but died later.



Northumbria Police launched a murder investigation and three people were arrested by detectives.



They have now each been charged with one count of murder and one count of burglary. They are:



- Lee Annis, 39, of Fletcher House, Percy Main.



- Sean Histon, 32, of Mitford Gardens, Wallsend. Histon has also been charged with a common assault.



- George Steven Dixon, 38, of Shields Road, Byker.



They will appear before Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow morning (Saturday).



Detectives are also making a further appeal for information and have released an image of a white jacket.



Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole said: “We are keen to locate a white jacket such as the one seen in these images. It could help further our investigation and we would encourage anyone who may come across a jacket like this to call us. We would ask people to have a look in your gardens or your bins to see if it has been discarded there.



“Anyone else who has information that may assist us in our investigation into Ashley’s death is urged to get in touch.”



Specialist officers continue to support Ashley’s family and they continue to ask people to respect their privacy at this difficult time.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 191 01/01/18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.