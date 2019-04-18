VIDEO: Police warning over racing on roads after two boy racers convicted

Northumbria Police has released footage of two drivers racing through Wallsend to warn drivers of the consequences of irresponsible behaviour on the roads.

Brandon Foster, 21, and Peter Wynn, 20, both had their licences torn up by the courts last month after being stopped by police in September last year.

Uniformed officers had been on patrol in an unmarked police car when they spotted a silver Ford Focus and a black Ford Fiesta waiting at the traffic lights on Wallsend high street.

They were stunned to see the Fiesta speed off well in excess of the 20mph as soon as the lights turned green, with the Focus following shortly behind.

Officers from the force's Operation Dragoon team set off in pursuit of the vehicles and soon caught up with them on nearby Hadrian Road, where they were driving at more than 80mph despite the limit being just 40mph.

It was at this point that police put on their blue lights and sirens and pulled over the Ford Fiesta, finding Foster sitting behind the wheel.

Foster was stopped and interviewed at the scene but Wynn, who had been identified as the registered keeper of the Focus, had driven away. He was interviewed at his home later that day.

When questioned about his driving, Foster claimed that he was driving so quick because he was desperate for the toilet and was trying to get home.

Wynn claimed that he was speeding to catch up with the Fiesta as he wanted to speak to the driver about a minor collision between the two vehicles.

However, both men were charged with dangerous driving and admitted the offences when they appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on March 1.

Both men were banned from driving for 18 months and handed 12-month community orders stating they have to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Sergeant Glen Robson, part of the Operation Dragoon team, said that the convictions should come as a warning to other drivers looking to race on the roads.

He added: "The manner of this driving was completely unacceptable and there is no place for it on our region’s roads.

"At times, these drivers were driving at double the legal speed limit in a built-up area of North Tyneside. If they had crashed, we would have been talking about a very serious accident.

"The reason we are releasing this footage is because we want to warn motorists that our roads are not a race track.

"There is nothing wrong with being passionate about cars and speaking to people about your vehicle.

"But if you want to keep your licence, then don't make the same mistake as these two. Respect the law and those you have to share the road with."

Foster, of Coquet Gardens, Wallsend, and Wynn, of Barmouth Close, Wallsend, were also made to pay £150 in costs and a £85 victim surcharge.