Wallsend man due in court over string of burglaries at weekend

A Wallsend man is due in court today following a string of suspected burglaries in Washington over the weekend.

David Hill, 44, has been charged with three counts of burglary and one attempted burglary following a spate of incidents reported to police between 2am and 8am yesterday (August 19).

Three properties in the Albany area of Washington were believed to have been targeted, while police also received a report of an attempted burglary on a nearby business park.

Hill, of Charlotte Street, Wallsend, was due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning (August 20).

The first incident was reported to police at around 1.53am in the early hours of Sunday when a house on Whinway, Albany, was broken into.

Further reports were made of similar burglaries at addresses on Grizedale and Ravenstone at 2.58am and 3.33am respectively.

Two bags, thought to belong to the victims, were seized by police.

Officers then received a report of an attempted burglary shortly after 8am at a business premises on the Galleries Retail Park, Washington.

Anyone with any information surrounding the four incidents are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 153 190818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.