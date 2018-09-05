Cullercoats church to help showcase community groups

A church is opening its doors to help community groups highlight their work.

St George’s Church, on Cullercoats Seafront, is holding a Festival of the Sea from Thursday, September 6 to Sunday, September 16.

The church is holding a range of activities as part of Heritage Open Days but is also giving up space for other groups in the area.

Several local organisations will exhibit something of what they are about, including the Dove Marine laboratory and Blue Reef Aquarium.

And there will be some events aimed at young children, including a sea-creature hunt in the church.

Details of all the events are at www.stgeorgescullercoats.org.uk/

Canon Adrian Hughes said: “Heritage Open Days provide an opportunity for visitors to find out about the diverse and rich heritage in Cullercoats and everyone is welcome to come and visit. We’re thoroughly looking forward to welcoming people to the church.”

On Saturday there will be coffees and lunches in the hall, tours at 11am, the Blue Reef Aquarium event for children at 2pm and a ticket-only folk concert at 7.30pm. On Sunday, there will Cream teas in the afternoon at 3.30pm and Choral Evensong at 5pm.

On Saturday, September 15, there will be a bell ringing event for children at 2pm while Peter Mortimer will talk on fishing heritage at 7.30pm. Tickets £5.