Cullercoats lifeboat helps fishing coble

Cullercoats lifeboat crew were requested to launch to reports of a small fishing coble in difficulty approximately one nautical mile north of Brown’s Bay on Thursday at 8.03am.

The lifeboat launched with four crew members on board and quickly located the casualty vessel, which had a rope tangled around its propeller.

One crew member entered the water and attempted to free the rope and managed to free all but the last turn of rope.

The crew made the decision to tow the coble back to Royal Quays and safely moored her alongside the marina at 9.40am.

The lifeboat then returned to station, was rehoused and made ready for service once again.