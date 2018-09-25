Cullercoats summer club is full of superheroes

Superheroes were the star attraction as a club marked the end of its summer run.

Crowds flocked to Cullercoats Methodist Church as it held its annual Summer Special Holiday Club.

The Superheroes Academy stars.

More than 100 children and young people were joined by 40 helpers for the showcase on Marden Estate.

The stage set featured a City scape background also included a Harry Potter wardrobe where trainee Superheroes faced their fears and a telephone box transporter.

Organisers were delighted with the reaction, with one parent saying “This is awesome!”

As part of the summer club, youngers were able to enjoy songs, stories about Bible characters, crafts, challenges, drama and lots of mess and fun.

Attendees at the Superheroes Academy.

Officials were keen for everyone to learn together that the ‘super’ skills of generosity, bravery, trust, kindness and telling the truth can indeed help to change the world.

The club – called Superheroes Academy – ran for a week during the school summer holidays and there was a daily episode of drama called “The Queen and the Cheese” which saw two bad mice anti-heroes kidnap the Queen before she was rescued by the three indistructables who were powered by love.

A graduation ceremony at the closing service enabled parents to see what their children had enjoyed.