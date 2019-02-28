Cuppa and a cake in aid of dementia charity

Charity volunteers will be channelling their inner baker for a special fundraiser.

Dementia UK is playing host to its tenth anniversary of Time for a Cuppa this week.

The charity’s annual UK-wide tea party looks to raise awareness and funds for more specialist dementia nurses.

On Friday, Age UK North Tyneside will be hosting a Special Comfy Cuppa Club and making Time for Cuppa at North Shields Customer First Centre, at 1pm.

Residents are invited to bring a cake and get involved.

A spokesperson for Age UK North Tyneside said: “We’re really excited to celebrate ten years of Time for a Cuppa with Dementia UK.

“Through cake and getting together with customers and staff, we can help play our part in supporting people through one of the most challenging conditions out there.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “Dementia UK has made Time for a Cuppa for ten years now, helping to provide the specialist dementia support which families need.

“More families, however, are in need of support, which is why we’re so grateful to Age UK North Tyneside for bringing everyone together for this important cause.”