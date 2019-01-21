Customers wanted for documentary on Metro

Passengers with extraordinary stories to tell of their lives on the Tyne and Wear Metro are being sought for a new TV documentary series.

Metropolis – the working title – will follow the stories of the staff, passengers and communities whose lives revolve around the Metro.

The four-part series, being made for ITV, is to be filmed later this year.

And the producers want to hear from Metro customers.

Mark Robinson, executive producer, said: “The Metro has had a massive part to play in people’s lives since 1980, whether it’s an everyday journey to work or using it to get to a special event, and we would love to hear their stories and potentially film with them over the course of this series.

“It could be customers who have made the same journey nearly every day or night since the start of the Metro 40 years ago, or who are part of a regular group of commuters who have become the best of friends over the years thanks to the Metro.

“But it could also be from people who are planning a specially important trip on the Metro in 2019 – maybe they’re going dressed as the Spice Girls to see their idols in concert this summer, or perhaps they met their partner on the Metro and are taking a train to their wedding, or maybe heading to their Metro Station all dressed up for this year’s Great North Run.

“Whatever the story, we’d love to hear it.”

Anyone wishing to get in touch with Wise Owl Films, which is making the four-part series, should email metropolis@wiseowlfilms.com