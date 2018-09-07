CYCLING: Danger to pedestrians

I write with regard to the letter that cyclists have equal rights to ride on the pavement, (News Guardian, August 23).

Two weeks ago, while I was walking along Tynemouth seafront, I was brushed aside by a cyclist riding on the pavement, which resulted in me falling and spraining my ankle.

This cyclist was riding so fast and seemed to have no regard for any pedestrians.

I think some cyclists forget that they are riding a heavy metal object, which can cause a lot of damage to a pedestrian. They do not always ring their bells and slow down when coming near you.

I do not agree that cyclists should have equal rights to pedestrians as, apart from children, they should be on the road or designated cycleways.

Christine Mitchell

Tynemouth