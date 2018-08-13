CYCLING: Markings are needed

I love to cycle along the seafront between St Mary’s Island and Tynemouth with my young son, but I agree with Mr AM Johnson that we need more signs and markings to let people know that the pavement is dual use – for pedestrians and cyclists, (News Guardian, July 19).

My family cycles slowly, using our bell and giving way to pedestrians, but we still get told by pedestrians that we shouldn’t be on the pavement.

We should be able to enjoy this scenic cycle ride without feeling ‘guilty’ for cycling on the path.

Name and address supplied