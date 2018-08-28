CYCLING: Riders have equal rights

I write with regard to the letter about pedestrians along Cullercoats and Tynemouth seafront pavements who refuse to give way to cyclists, (News Guardian, August 2).

I have to say that since getting my new mountain bike two months ago, I have found it very difficult to cycle slowly along Cullercoats and Tynemouth seafront pavements without encountering some selfish pedestrians.

I am very careful and cycle little more than walking speed mostly. After all, I am not in a race, I am out for a leisurely ride.

But some of the pedestrians beggar belief. Sometimes about eight or ten members of a family take up the whole width of a very wide pavement, not allowing an inch for cyclists or other pedestrians.

I have also encountered some mothers with prams who barely look behind them and seemingly do not think they should move an inch.

Other folk are walking their dogs on 12ft long leashes. They can take up the whole width of the paving area.

So I agree, more notices should be put up reminding people that cyclists have an equal right to be on the pavement as pedestrians.

Sarah Mills

Whitley Bay