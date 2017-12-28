Dancing Ladies are back dome again

They are back dancing before residents and visitors to Whitley Bay.

The newly restored Dancing Ladies at Spanish City have been re-fitted to the iconic building as work progresses on the regeneration project in the seaside town.

Close-up of one of the refurbished Dancing Ladies at the Spanish City.

The copper statues, which have graced the top of the Grade II listed building for over a century, were taken down temporarily in May, and have now been reconditioned as part of the £10million restoration.

The restoration project comes after a £3.47million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and is a key part of North Tyneside Council’s Seafront Master Plan, which includes £36million of new investment and is aimed at breathing new life into the coast.

Robertson North East – part of one of the largest independently owned construction, infrastructure and support services companies in the UK, Robertson Group – managed the intricate process of placing the two figures back in their rightful place.

The Dancing Ladies were placed atop two new cupolas that were fitted the same day, as work at Spanish City took another step towards completion.

Robertson project manager, Andrew Coleman said: “We are so pleased to see the famous Dancing Ladies restored to the Dome proudly pirouetting above the main entrance.

“The team at Robertson has worked tirelessly to ensure the figures and new cupolas have been carefully fitted, and this process marks a key milestone for the project as work continues to progress well.”

Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, said: “I would like to congratulate the team at Robertson for their efforts in safely returning the Dancing Ladies to where they belong – on top of the iconic Spanish City Dome.

“I am delighted to see the statues back and, like many people, I am really excited about further upcoming milestones as this important project nears completion and the Dome is open for the residents of North Tyneside and the wider public once again.”

Robertson expects the first phase of work on the Spanish City Dome to be completed by spring 2018.