Deborah has designs on rainwear gear

A fashion designer who has spent the past 15 years designing for large outdoor brands is launching a new women’s rainwear brand to meet growing market demand.

Deborah Mordain, who previously designed clothing for outdoor stalwart Berghaus, has made the bold move to launch her own dedicated rainwear brand Rockholly in a bid to fuse style with function.

Rockholly rainwear gear.

The mum-of-three from Tynemouth, had become increasingly frustrated by the lack of contemporary styled fully waterproof coats available for women, so has married her technical expertise with her passion for style to launch her own dedicated range.

Rockholly, which is designed in Tynemouth, takes inspiration from the beautiful coastline and countryside of the north east region to combine contemporary style with function and is said to be for women who love being in the outdoors, but don’t want to sacrifice their everyday style to stay dry.

Deborah is using her knowledge of the outdoor clothing market to create jackets which are fully waterproof, breathable and rigorously tested by independent test houses to keep the wearer dry and still looking good - however harsh the British weather.

Deborah said: “I wanted to create a brand that would appeal to women like me; women who want to look stylish yet stay dry without looking like they are heading out on a mountain expedition. How many times have you taken the children to school or walked to work only to be drenched in the rain?

“In a country like ours, you really shouldn’t have to make a choice between style and function, but sadly we do. I have complained about the situation for so long that I decided it was time to convert by words to actions and the result is Rockholly.”

Deborah has put her years of experience to good use, sourcing intelligent materials and experienced manufacturers who have been able to fulfil her designs and ensure that the Rockholly range withstands the same rigorous testing of the leading outdoor brands.

The initial Spring Summer 2018 range which will be available from mid March will be sold online, but Deborah has ambitious plans to secure deals with leading high street retailers.

She added: “I’m delighted with the final debut product range.

Rockholly is available from www.rockholly.com