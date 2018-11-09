Defibrillator in place on wall at church hall

A new community accessible defibrillator has been installed on Beverley Gardens in Cullercoats.

It is located on the outside wall of the church hall across the road from St George’s Church.

Cheryl Bailey, who lives in Beverley Gardens, raised more than £3,000 to fund this project. As well as donations, there were events and activities such as a clothes swap night to bring in further monies.

She said: “I wanted to do something useful for the community and I’m grateful to all those who donated – including plenty of individuals, Whitley Bay and District Round Table, Cullercoats Tennis Club and Cubs from the Whitley Bay 18th group.

“St George’s Church has given free use of the hall to supply the electricity to the steel cabinet and it was fitted for free by North East Building Company, which saved over £200 in installation fees.

“It is an easy-to-use defibrillator which has a screen that once switched on will take the person through exactly what to do to assist the adult or child in need of help.”

There is a free training awareness session being held at the church hall on November 15 from 6pm for anyone who would like to learn how to use the defibrillator.

Email cheryllouisebailey@yahoo.co.uk if you would like to attend.