Delight as Wallsend school gets Apple award

A Wallsend school has pipped others to the post to be named a distinguished school.

Stephenson Memorial Primary School in Howdon has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for 2018-2021.

It received the accolade for its creative approach to teaching and learning through the implementation of Apple Technology.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centres of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching and the school environment.

Kerry Lilico, headteacher, said: “I am so proud of our recognition as an Apple Distinguished School.

“Our school constantly strives to think of new and creative ways to engage learners and families and the integrated technology approach enables collaborative learning to occur beyond the conventional classroom.”

The selection of Stephenson Memorial as an Apple Distinguished School highlights its success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provide tangible evidence of academic accomplishment.

Lynsey Carr, the lead for e-learning, said: “Teachers use creative approaches to enable children to deepen their learning through the use of technology.

“Learning becomes more personal, empowering children to become critical thinkers and explore the world beyond the classroom.”